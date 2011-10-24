European stock index futures point to equities rising, building on four straight weeks of gains, after encouraging China manufacturing data and on expectations that policymakers were closer to an agreement on measures to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 0.7 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.5 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA GROUP SPA Q3
JYSKE BANK A/S Q3
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Q3
U.S. COMPANIES
Caterpillar Inc
Texas Instruments Inc
Amgen Inc
Eaton Corp
Invesco Ltd
Kimberly Clark Corp
Lorillard Inc
Masco Corp
Plum Creek Timber Co Inc
Roper Industries Inc
VF Corp
Zions Bancorporation
MACRO (GMT)
0658 FR Mfg Flash PMI
0728 DE Mfg Flash PMI
0758 EZ Mfg PMI
0900 EZ Industrial New Orders
1230 US Chicago Fed
