European shares rise in early trade on optimism that policymakers are closer to an agreement on measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and after strong manufacturing data in China.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index gains 1.6 percent after policymakers appeared to make progress on bank recapitalisation.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 982.06 points after rising 2.5 percent on Friday and notching up four weeks of gains.

Reuters messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net