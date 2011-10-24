The STOXX Europe 600 food & beverage and personal & household products indexes are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a positive technical trading signal.

They join the healthcare index , which has been above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for a while and is the only sector that is in positive territory year-to-date.

The banking index , which has lost nearly 30 percent so far this year because of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, is trading above the 50-day moving average though below its 200-day moving average.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net