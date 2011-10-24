Shares in Lloyds Banking Group rise 2.8 percent to 34.1 pence, outstriping a 0.6-percent gain on the FTSE 100 , after the part-nationalised lender says a flotation of some 630 bank branches which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.

Oriel securities says the shares are undervalued and have been weak relative to the sector -- down near 50 percent in 2011 compared to 24 percent for the banking sector -- yet the bank has no euro sovereign exposure.

"We value the core banking and insurance business at 54p including the net benefit of cost synergies and simplifications identified in the strategic review," the broker says in a note.

In addition, Oriel says it values the non-core run-off at 6p per share and the Project Verde portfolio at 4 pence per share.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net