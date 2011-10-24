Thematic investing in 'quality' companies has outperformed by 30 percent year-to-date, analysts at JPMorgan say in a note, and appears "more stretched on some metrics than it was even in March '09", even though demand is strong as euro zone sovereign debt headlines continue to set the market tone.

Ranking stocks into quintiles by return on equity, the bottom quintile, defined as 'low quality' is trading as cheap as at the trough in 2003 and 2009 on a price-to-book metric, they say, while the top quintile, 'high quality' is "not particularly attractive, especially not in the UK".

Equally, valuation dispersion between stocks with a low P/B and high P/B value, so called 'value' and 'growth' stocks, excluding financials, are "greater today than even at worst point in '09", they say.

The 'value' style has rebounded recently, but still appears very attractive due to past underperformance, elevated valuation dispersion and the potential rebound in bond yields, they add.

Among sectors, JPMorgan says it continues to see value in financials, especially insurance, and cyclicals, for example autos, software, semiconductors and mining.

