Shares in real estate investment firms Segro and Capital Shopping Centres rise up to 1 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades its respective recommendations on the companies to "outperform" from "neutral" and "neutral" from "underperform", in a broader note on the sector.

"UK Real Estate is in better health than you may think ... Prospects for capital preservation/growth are better than real estate stock prices imply, aided by weak sterling and a more beneficial QE2 than QE1," the broker says in a note.

"We estimate 21 percent upside potential to fair value for our coverage universe, with UK majors offering the highest upside."

Credit Suisse, however, cuts its rating on Derwent London to "underperform" from "neutral", Shaftesbury to "underperform" from "outperform" and London & Stamford to "neutral" from "outperform".

Derwent, Shaftesbury and London & Stamford fall up to 2.2 percent.

