Nomura analysts remain "overweight" on European oil stocks and expect the sector to continue outperforming on valuation grounds after being "heavily derated relative to defensive sectors" in spite of their exposure to emerging market demand.

Oil sector valuations also "remain below historical norms relative to the wider market, despite superior profitability, and elevated crude prices," they say.

The bank says it is adding "ENI , BG Group and OMV , while continuing to hold Repsol in our European recommended portfolio", but removes BP and Tullow . It also removes Total from its global recommended portfolio.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net