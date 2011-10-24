McBride rises 4.1 percent after Europe's top maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products says trading performance has been in line with the board's expectations and adjusted revenue at constant currency has grown by around 2 percent.

"We have not seen any renewed cost inflation and recovery of last year's increases progresses. 1H will face some tough comps from last year, but on current trends, we should see profit progression resume in 2H," Investec says in a note.

"All in all a steady quarter, in our view, but with some early encouraging trends on costs and pricing. If these are maintained we expect to see some better margins and profitability emerge in 2H, with a corresponding annualised benefit in FY13E," it says in a note.

