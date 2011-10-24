European corporate earnings are lagging those in the United States but investor relief that they were not even worse means even firms posting in-line results are seeing their shares outperform, Nomura says in a note, prompting them to reiterate their "overweight" rating on the region.

U.S. earnings are up 12.6 percent on the year, with a positive surprise of 6.8 percent, with revenues up 9.8 percent, although "despite this positive backdrop, and a rally in the overall market, the specific response to companies beating estimates in the US has been very muted," they say.

In Europe, meanwhile, "growth for those few companies to have reported has been negative year-on-year, yet slightly less negative than consensus expectations," but the share price response has been "one of relief, with companies with inline results outperforming nicely", Nomura says.

"This suggests a palpable 'relief' among investors that things have not been even worse in Europe -- we remain overweight."

