Shares in BP , BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) fall as much as 1.8 percent, underperforming a rising FTSE 100 ahead of third-quarter results which Evolution Securities expects to lag quarter-on-quarter.

Evolution Securities says, in a note, the companies' results are "unlikely to excite as our and consensus estimates indicate flat to slightly down performances relative to 2Q."

"In the upstream operations, slightly weaker commodity prices may be offset in some cases by recovering volumes post 2Q maintenance programmes. In downstream, refining margins were weaker across the U.S. and Europe but more stable in Asia. Petrochemicals also appear to have weakened quarter-on-quarter."

The broker says investors will look for comment on the big picture issues, which for Royal Dutch Shell and BG is delivery on key growth projects, and for BP is valuation and re-rating as more partners in the Macondo well, at the heart of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, front up to their share of costs.

BP and BG are due to report on Tuesday, while Royal Dutch Shell is expected to report on Thursday.

