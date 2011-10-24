Shares in ABB rise 2.1 percent, outperforming a 0.6-percent higher Swiss blue-chip SMI index , as Credit Suisse says in a note ahead of results on Oct. 27 that ABB's end market strength should continue in the third quarter.

"We are encouraged by the decelerating trend of price erosion in power products and believe the low voltage (LV) performance should be improved by price increases easing some of the raw material cost pressures from 2Q," it says.

The Swiss engineering group's valuation is encouraging, given leading franchises and strong balance sheet, Credit Suisse says, adding that ABB offers very good value.

"ABB is a leading manufacturer in most of its end markets and in the current weak equity market environment we believe its strong balance sheet offers an added opportunity to make value accretive acquisitions," it says.

ABB shares are also supported by news that the company has won a $270 million order from Statoil for world's largest offshore gas platform.

