Shares in TNT Express fall 3.7 percent as Credit Suisse cuts its target price on the Dutch freight and delivery firm, citing concerns about weak demand and some overcapacity.

Credit Suisse says it cut its estimates for the company last month but is now cutting them further following a profit warning on Oct. 6 and is "surprised by the 16 percent rally" since then.

The broker cuts its target price to 4.8 euros from 5.6 and retains its "underweight" rating.

"The Asia-Europe lane remains very vulnerable given persisting air cargo overcapacity," Credit Suisse says.

"Absent a bid we think it should continue to underperform the sector given a very poor recent track record, building demand headwinds, and questionable strategic outlooks in China/Brazil," the broker adds.

