The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.2 percent in midsession trade, outperforming a 0.1 percent gain on the FTSE 100 , while the FTSE 250 is 0.4 percent higher.

Marketing software provider Alterian leaps more than 23 percent after saying it has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from British translation software firm SDL that values it at about 50 million pounds ($80 million).

"Investors will be keen to poke the bush to see if there is a better offer -- that is their way. In this regard, we think that SDL could be persuaded to increase its offer marginally," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

SDL shares fall 0.4 percent.

Chariot Oil falls 8.5 percent as the oil company posts a wider loss and says it is still in farm-out talks in its interim update.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net