Shares in Swatch rise 3.9 percent, outperforming a flat Swiss blue-chip index after its CEO says September 2011 was the best month ever and the watchmaker is on track to post record sales in 2001.

"Swatch Group confirmed that they did not feel any slowdown up to now in China and therefore we assume the company has gained market share once more," Vontobel analyst Rene Weber says. "We clearly reiterate our buy rating."

Reuters messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net