The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.8 percent, compared to a 1.1 percent rise on the FTSE 100 , while the FTSE 250 gains 2 percent.

DDD Group rises 7.9 percent after the 3D technology firm launches a licensing agreement, which will see Sony launch DDD's TriDef 2D to 3D technology on the Sony Viao S-Series laptop, prompting Merchant Securities to repeat its "buy" rating.

Chariot Oil falls 9 percent as the oil company posts a wider loss and says it is still in farm-out talks in its interim update.

