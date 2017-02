European shares track U.S. markets to extend gains in early afternoon trade, after Wall Street gets a boost at the open from forecast-beating Caterpillar earnings.

At 1344 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is up 0.5 percent at 982.90 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite index are all up 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net