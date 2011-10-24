Shares of Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert surge as much as 10 percent, following positive Chinese manufacturing data and bullish comments from competitors.

"Chinese solar modules producer Yingli made very bullish comments about the German solar market, which has been a large worry for Bekaert," a Brussels-based trader says.

"A 10 percent rise may be a bit much, but it's definitely positive news," the trader adds.

China's manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October, snapping three months of contraction, soothing fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Reuters Messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net