European shares fall in early trade, after two days of sharp gains, as investors take profits on concerns about policymakers differences over a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis which will be outlined in a summit on Wednesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.1 percent at 987.66 after jumping 3.6 percent in the past two sessions on hopes policymakers are coming nearer to a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

STMicroelectronics falls 6 percent to become one of the worst performers on the index, after it posts a drop in quarterly revenue and forecasts more softness for the sector.

