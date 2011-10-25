Shares in BP and BG Group gain 2.9 and 2.1 percent respectively after the British energy firms' third-quarter results beat analyst expectations.

"Falling production lowered underlying Q3 2011 profits ... but considerably ahead of last year and just beating estimates," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

BP says it has turned the corner in its recovery from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its output fall had bottomed out.

"BP still trades well below peers and is likely to continue to do so until management are able to confirm a clear strategy moving forward following the failed venture with Rosneft earlier this year."

"We take a positive stance on the increase in the divestment program and should the dividend be increased then the sector gap will move back into parity," Latif says, keeping a bullish stance and 475 pence target price on BP.

Meanwhile, BG Group's third-quarter earnings beat expectations boosted by a strong performance in its LNG business for which the company raised its full-year profit guidance.

"BG's Q3 headline net profits were $1,021 million, ahead of our forecasts of $978 million and consensus of around $971 million," said Oriel Securities in a note.

"Overall a reasonably solid quarter given the flagged issues in the North Sea. We remain positive on the shares and expect only modest changes to our current full-year forecast earnings per share of 125.9 cents per share," the broker says, keeping its "add" rating.

