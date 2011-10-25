Shares in Air France-KLM fall 3.8 percent, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index , after BFM radio says the airline is preparing to reveal a "significant profit warning" when it publishes first-half results on Nov. 9, without giving the source of its information.

A spokesman for Air France-KLM declines to comment.

"According to the French radio BFM business, Air France-KLM should, on Nov. 9, warn that the profit of the company for the pro-forma FY11 ending December will miss the guidance for "a positive operating result". We believe that this news is already, at least partially, priced in by the market," a Paris-based trader says.

"This profit warning could be linked with a disapointing unit revenues trend and poor visibility for the rest of the year," the trader adds.

