Shares in blue chip interdealer broker (IDB) ICAP and its mid cap peer Tullet Prebon fall 2.4 and 4 percent respectively, after UBS cuts their respective ratings to "sell" and reduces its earnings forecasts on the firms.

UBS says it has downgraded both companies following: "A significant pick-up in structural pressures on investment banks - which we believe will ultimately squeeze IDB revenues increasing cyclical headwinds, notably in interest-rate-related activity; the misconception that IDBs will benefit from volatility; and the delay in structural changes benefiting ICAP."

UBS says Tullett is its least preferred stock in alpha preferences and cuts its earnings per share forecasts by up to 7 percent for 2011 and 2012, while lowering ICAP's EPS estimates by up to 6 percent for 2012 and 2013.

