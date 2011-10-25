The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early trade, lagging a 0.3 rise on both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 , which turn around earlier losses.

Vectura falls more than 22 percent after Swiss drugmaker Novartis says two lung drugs being developed with its British partner Vectura face delays in the United States.

RM Plc rises 4.1 percent as its chief executive resigned after the educational services provider carried out an operational review amid declining education budgets in the United Kingdom.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net