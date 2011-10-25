Shares in Carpetright fall 4.1 percent, topping the list of FTSE 250 fallers and underperforming a broadly stronger market after Britain's biggest floor covering retailer says full-year profits will be towards the lower end of analysts' expectations.

Panmure Gordon, which cuts its rating on Carpetright to "sell" from "hold" and lowers its target price to 400 pence from 575 pence, says the firm's recovery has not panned out as expected and expects more pain to come.

"This statement will lead to more downgrades to consensus earnings. We don't expect Carpetright's profits to return to peak and believe that it will take a very long time for its core market to recover," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

"At these levels, we are acknowledging that previous return on capital employed levels are unattainable and it needs a more normal valuation to reflect this."

