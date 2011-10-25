Shares in Allied Gold rise 5.2 percent after the FTSE 250 company restartes production at its Simberi mine in Papua New Guinea after a three-week suspension for mill repairs.

"The key point is that the operation is back on track and it's such a small blip in production that it's hardly worth mentioning," Oriel Securities analyst Kate Craig says.

"Despite the three weeks of lost production at Simberi, the company's flagship Gold Ridge operation in the Solomon Islands appears to be improving substantially quarter on quarter."

Simberi is expected to produce between 12,000 and 14,000 ounces of gold in the December quarter, lower than the steady state run rate of 18,000 ounces a quarter.

