Shares in F&C Asset Management rise 9 percent after it announces a cost-cutting programme, as it updates the market on its third quarter, with performance broadly in line with expectations.

F&C Asset Management says it will focus on expanding services for institutional clients and is planning a slew of redundancies to meet new cost-cutting targets dictated in chairman Edward Bramson's review of the 140-year old funds firm.

"We believe the market will welcome the fact that the board has delivered something in the short term and we would therefore expect the shares to be stronger today," Numis says.

However, the broker retains its "hold" on the shares.

"We believe at this stage, the jury is still out as to whether the company can achieve long term value creation through this better focus, however the strategy at a first glance looks sensible, if not revolutionary and light on detail," Numis says.

