Shares in Spain's Zeltia climb 13 percent after the pharmaceutical company's anti-cancer drug Yondelis is approved in eight more countries throughout the Middle East, Asia and Central and North America.

"Although the size of these new markets is not significant, and so the impact on the company's results will be limited, we think it is positive news that the company continues adding approvals for its drug under commercialization and increasing its revenues through royalties," Espirito Santo Research says in note.

"Nevertheless, we recall that we are continuing to see delays in reimbursement price agreements for Yondelis with the healthcare authorities of some key countries such as England, Scotland, France, Belgium and Portugal," it says.

Yondelis, used to treat relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (ROC) in combination with Caelyx and as a monotherapy to treat soft tissue sarcoma, is now available for sale in 70 countries.

