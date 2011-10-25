Shares in ARM drop 1.6 percent to be among the top fallers on the FTSE 100 , underperforming a broadly firmer index, as analysts remain concerned about the chipmaker's ability to sustain earnings as it beat third-quarter expectations.

The firm currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 times 12-month forward earnings, the highest among its blue-chip peers, Thomson Reuters data shows.

ARM, whose processor architecture powers Apple's iPad and new iPhone 4S, reports earnings per share of 3.05 pence ahead of expectations as strong licensing of its chip designs in the third quarter helped offset current weak demand in consumer electronic markets ahead of the holiday season.

"While Q3 '11 results above slightly above expectations, we note that the beat was again driven by licensing revenues and royalty revenues were in fact below expectations," Espirito Santo say in a note.

The broker says licensing revenues tend to be lumpy and hence difficult to sustain and furthermore, outlook statement indicates weakness in royalty revenues amid deteriorating outlook for semiconductor industry.

Sentiment in the sector had been muddied overnight after U.S. chip maker Texas Instruments said its revenue will come under further pressure this quarter due to a drop in demand for its chips in almost every market because of macroeconomic weakness.

