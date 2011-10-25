Shares in Italy's Lottomatica SpA , one of the world's largest lottery operators, rise 4 percent to a 12-week high boosted by positive broker comment ahead of expected strong third quarter results due next week.

There is speculation that after the 25 percent rise in Italy's nine-month total gaming wagers last week Lottomatica could raise its full-year guidance for a third time this year.

"We believe it is going to have good results in the quarter. The businesses they are active in are performing well," a Milan trader says.

"They will probably not (upgrade guidance) but at the end of the year I think they will do better than the guidance they have given."

A Milan analyst says he sees a very strong quarter but is unsure if guidance will be raised. "I don't know it seems a bit soon," he says.

