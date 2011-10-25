Shares in Dutch telecoms company KPN fall 2.3 percent after reporting falling sales due to stiff competition in its domestic market and lower profits on restructuring charges, but says it sticks with its full-year guidance.

"So all in all, a bit of a mixed bag, and more disappointing than encouraging. Our forecasts will be tweaked to reflect these results and outlook, but there is nothing here to encourage a more positive view -- we remain at "hold"," Investec says in a note.

KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands, has struggled to reverse a decline in revenues, profits and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile businesses in recent quarters as competition intensifies.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net