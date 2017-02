Shares in STMicroelectronics fall 7 percent in strong volume after the European chip maker posts weak third-quarter results and predicts a further slowdown in the fourth quarter as macroeconomic gloom drags on the technology sector.

"While we expected STM to be seeing weakness, the extent of the deterioration has surprised us," Liberum Capital analysts write in a note.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net