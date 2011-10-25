Credit Suisse advises investors not to short equities yet as most tactical indicators are still supportive, macro surprises have turned positive for the first time since April and talk of a third round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve is stepping up.

However, it suggests to stay underweight continental Europe in dollar terms saying it's not cheap enough to compensate for worse economic and earnings momentum. In local currency terms, Credit Suisse is more positive as it believes that the euro should fall.

Within Europe its preferred risk trades include AXA , Aviva , Heidelberg Cement and BMW . The risk trades it would be selling are expensive cyclicals such as hotels, capital goods and retailing.

