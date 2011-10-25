Shares in Mediaset , in which Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is main owner, fall as much as 2.5 percent on worries on his political future and queries on its forecast of improving Italian TV advertising.

"The market is not buying the comment on the nine-month advertising sales being slightly better ... Berlusconi is seen as more at risk than ever," a trader says. The ad forecast is out of line with other market data, he says.

A Milan analyst says the forecast could include a positive impact from advertising on digital and pay-TV channels while traditional free-to-air channels are not recovering.

A third broker says the political factor is outweighing the forecast for an improvement in advertising, adding the political factor is largely discounted in the share price.

For more on the Italian political situation double click on ; for Mediaset's forecast .

