The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midsession trade, marginally underperforming a 0.2 percent gain on the FTSE 100 , but in tandem with a steady FTSE 250 .

Vectura falls more than 27 percent after Swiss drugmaker Novartis says two lung drugs being developed with its British partner Vectura face delays in the United States.

Management Consulting rises 3.1 percent after the services company reports its two operating divisions, Alexander Proudfoot and Kurt Salmon, are performing in line with views.

