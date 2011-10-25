Shares in Vectura fall more than 27 percent after Swiss drugmaker Novartis says two lung drugs being developed with its British partner Vectura face delays in the United States.

JP Morgan says in a note: "Factoring in a 2-year U.S. delay for both products' approval would trim our risk-adjusted Vectura EmV (estimated value) by 7 pence, or 5 percent, to 133 percent. This is with an 80 percent chance of NVA237 and 50 percent chance of QVA149."

"In an absolute worst case scenario, entirely removing U.S. NVA237 and QVA149 from our model would take our EmV down by 25 pence or 18 percent. The initial share-price move this morning (down 22 percent) now prices in no chance of U.S. approval for either product."

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net