Shares in Reckitt Benckiser fall 4.5 percent in strong volume, topping the FTSE 100 fallers' list, after the UK consumer group warns of slower growth because of a number of one-off effects, though it matches forecasts with a 9 percent rise in third-quarter earnings.

"U.S. healthcare reform hit pharma division. Margins are light and guidance may be at risk," a trader says.

Reckitt Benckiser shares are down 6.6 percent year-to-date, almost in line with a 6.4 percent decline in the FTSE 100 index.

