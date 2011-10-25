European companies have reported more earnings misses than beats so far this quarter, though the reporting season is still in its early stage, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Of the 33 European companies that have reported third quarter results, 58 percent of them come in below market expectations. The remaning 42 percent either beat or meet estimates.

U.S. companies outperform their European peers. Of the 148 U.S. firms that have reported third quarter figures, 76 percent of them either beat or meet analysts' forecasts, StarMine data shows.

