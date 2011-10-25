The FTSE Small Cap index .FTSC is down 0.3 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall on both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 , ahead of a crucial European debt crisis summit on Wednesday.

Vectura falls more than 20 percent after Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX says two lung drugs being developed with its British partner Vectura face delays in the United States.

"In an absolute worst case scenario, entirely removing U.S. NVA237 and QVA149 from our model would take our EmV down by 25 pence or 18 percent. The initial share-price move this morning (down 22 percent) now prices in no chance of U.S. approval for either product," JP Morgan said in a note.

RM Plc rises 17.9 percent as its chief executive resigned after the educational services provider carried out an operational review amid declining education budgets in the United Kingdom.

