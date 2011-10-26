BofA Merrill Lynch says there is scope for a tactical relief rally even if the European Union summit aiming to resolve the debt crisis could disappoint some, as investors are already holding more cash and bearishly positioned.

"While there is ample room for disappointment from the summit, sentiment and positioning already reflect a bearish tone. In short, we see scope for a tactical relief rally even if we remain cautious in the long term," Merrill Lynch strategists say in a note.

They say investors can hedge the upside risk with assets that have lagged in the recent bounce. Those assets include Germany's DAX index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and platinum .

Should the summit fail to meet expectations, they say investors can short the euro , the Australian dollar or the U.S. Nasdaq index.

