The pace of deterioration in European, U.S. and Japanese companies' earnings momentum has increased, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, signalling further weakness for corporate earnings outlook.

The data shows earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for STOXX Europe 600 companies is -19.8 percent, down from -16.2 percent a month ago.

S&P 500 companies' earnings momentum falls to -18.2 percent from -10 percent the previous month, while that for Japan's Topix companies slips to -11.2 percent from -1.1 percent.

