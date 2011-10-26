Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen fall as much as 5.7 percent in robust volume after the French car maker cuts its 2011 profit target for its main automotive division, citing pricing pressure in a tougher European market, lowers its free cash flow goal and unveils plans to cut costs by 800 million euros next year.

"We think the market was not aware of the extent of the group's profitability problems. This bad news had not been completely priced in," CM-CIC Securities analyst Florent Couvreur says.

The stock is the worst performer on the European index of automakers and auto parts suppliers and the French blue-chip CAC 40 index .

