Shares in Next shed 2.1 percent, the third biggest faller on a flat FTSE 100 index, as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the retailer to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds, with its 2,780 pence price target left unchanged.

"Next is the 2nd best performing stock in the FTSE-100 index YTD, and up 23 percent since its August lows (vs. FTSE up 10 percent for same period). Hence the stock has closed its historic PE-discount to both the sector and UK market (14 percent/9 percent respectively over the last 5 years) and now trades at a modest premium (of 7 percent/14 percent)," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

The broker says that whole Next's absolute valuation remains undemanding at 10.3 times calendar 2012 price-to-earnings, it expects upside for the stock to remain muted now until post-Christmas.

Deutsche Bank points out that Next is scheduled to report third-quarter sales on Nov. 2, and due to the unseasonably warm weather to date, the broker thinks Autumn-Winter ranges will have gotten off to a lacklustre start, leading it to modestly cut its earnings forecasts.

"The main downside risk is a bigger 'double dip' in UK consumer expenditure than allowed for whilst the main upside risk would be if Next Directory sustains 15 percent growth, as delivered in H1," the broker says.

