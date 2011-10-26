European shares are slightly lower in early trade as investors remain cautious over concerns a summit of European Union leaders will not come up with a strong enough package of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Disagreement remains on critical aspects of the potential deal, ahead of the meeting due to start later in the day, including how to give the currency bloc's bailout fund greater firepower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.1 percent at 981.23 points after falling 0.7 percent in the previous session.

