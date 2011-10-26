Shares in Norwegian telecoms group Telenor rise 3.6 percent to 95.7 crowns on better-than-expected third-quarter results and its raised revenue outlook, helped by emerging market growth in the face of a choppy global economy.

"The margin was better and the cash flow was exceptionally strong," Pareto analyst Thomas Nielsen says of the results.

"The raised guidance, both on top line and EBITDA, was positive. And in general most countries (where Telenor is present) did better than we anticipated."

($1 = 5.537 Norwegian Kroner)