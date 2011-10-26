Shares in Shire gain 1.5 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, as Societe Generale upgrades its rating for the drugmaker to "buy" from "hold" with an increased target price of 2,310 pence, up from 2,000 pence, ahead of third-quarter results due this Friday.

SocGen says its upgrade is made on the basis of upcoming product launches, and its conviction that high quality, defensive stocks offering strong growth will become increasingly valuable.

"We project EPS growth of 12 percent CAGR 2010-2015 for Shire, driven by its leading positions in the HGT, ADHD and GI disorder franchises, where we expect high sustainable sales growth in coming years, light competition, and little generic risk," the broker says in a note.

SocGen adds Shire also has a good product pipeline, and it thinks that none of this potential is fully reflected in its current share price.

Peer GlaxoSmithKline , up 0.7 percent, is also in demand ahead of its third-quarter results, due at 1100 GMT, although the third of the blue chip drugmakers AstraZenca slips 0.1 percent with its third-quarter earnings scheduled for Thursday.

