The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, tracking similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index, slips 0.1 percent.

Brulines gains 2.2 percent as the real time monitoring and data management firm says trading at its core beer business has been pleasing, with losses associated with Vianet continuing to reduce, and growth prospects across its leisure and fuel solutions divisions are very encouraging.

Brulines also announces the acquisition of vending software firm Lookout Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Norseman Gold drops 47 percent as trading in the Australian gold explorer's shares resume, following suspension since Oct. 17, with the firm unveiling plans for a fundraising of up to 12 million pounds to provide additional working capital.

Norseman intends to raise around 6.9 million pounds via a placing of new ordinary shares, representing around 62.9 percent of its existing issued share capital, and a further 5.1 million pounds via a placing of convertible loan notes.

