Shares in Reckitt Benckiser fall 2.3 percent as ING cuts its recommendation to "hold" from "buy" and lowers its earnings estimates on the British consumer goods group, after the company warned of slower growth on Tuesday.

"The market was negatively surprised by the sudden change of fortunes for 4Q11 being impacted by the recent US healthcare reforms ... Furthermore, the slowdown in developing markets growth to 10 percent is a concern," ING says in a note.

The broker says it has cut earnings per share estimates for 2011 and 2012 by 1 percent and reduces its target price to 3,750 pence from 4,055 pence on the back of the slowing momentum.

Addtionally, ING says it sees no near term catalysts and until the group's full year 2011 results in Feb 2012 it expects the shares to trade in a narrow range.

