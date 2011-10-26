Shares in Marks & Spencer fall 1.4 percent, bucking a flat blue chip trend, as Nomura cuts back its estimates for the general retailer ahead of first-half results due on Nov. 8.

The broker reduces its adjusted pretax profit (PBT) estimates for M&S to 692 million pounds from 724.5 million pounds for full-year 2012, to 750.4 million pounds from 821.2 million pounds for full-year 2013, and to 882.5 million pounds from 922.9 million pounds for full-year 2014.

"A disappointing 1H (Nomura PBT estimate 307.2 million pounds, down 12 percent) is principally a function of a greater than expected squeeze on consumer spending power (fuel, utilities) and near-term operational inflexibility, in our view," says Nomura in a note.

Nomura points out that one-off supplier contributions and recovery of last year's excess markdown is required to meet its estimates.

The broker says while it remains supportive of M&S management's plan, the lesson to be learnt from the first-half should be that, in a low growth economy, low hurdle rates on new capital can see plans quickly de-railed.

Nomura retains its "buy" rating and 460 pence price target on M&S.

