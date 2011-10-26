Shares in Hikma rise 3.3 percent, outperforming a falling FTSE 250 with traders citing an upgrade by Morgan Stanley to "overweight" from "equalweight" helping the shares higher.

Traders say Morgan Stanley are bullish on Hikma as it says the Middle East and North Africa pharma market growth story remains intact and earnings risk for the company now lies on the upside.

With a target price of 850 pence, the broker says there is around 33 percent upside potential to the shares.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net