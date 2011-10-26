Shares in F&C Asset Management rise 2.3 percent to feature among the top gainers on the FTSE 250 , up 0.1 percent, as Credit Suisse upgrades its recommendation on the fund manager to "neutral" from "underperform" and raises earnings forecasts to reflect additional cost savings.

Credit Suisse increases its 2012 pretax profit and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts by 22 percent and 24 percent respectively to 62.5 million pounds and 7.8 pence, which predominately reflects the inclusion of additional 21 million pounds of cost savings highlighted as part of the recent strategic review.

The broker says that despite growth opportunities being less clear, especially given the strategic review of the higher margin businesses, applying a 10 times multiple to its revised 2012 EPS derives a 78 pence target price from 65 pence, offering around 20 percent upside to the current share price.

