Shares in British business media group Informa rise 3.9 percent, outperforming a 0.3-percent weaker FTSE mid-cap index , as the company posts organic nine-month revenue growth of 4.2 percent and confirms its full-year expectations.

The company, which publishes shipping guide Lloyd's List and organises exhibitions and events, says it has continued to grow after it cut back on smaller and discretionary events during the downturn in 2008, leaving it with stronger key exhibitions in certain sectors.

"Events & Training has seen a marked acceleration and is ahead of INF's plans while the publishing businesses are in line with our expectations. Academic book sales appears to have had a satisfactory start, suggesting that a more visible, but modest, risk to forecasts is fading fast," Singer Capital Markets says.

"The stock has edged up towards the top of its recent trading range, implying it has lagged the broader equity market improvement. With the stock trading on less than 10x and offering a premium yield (4.2 percent) it should move higher on the back of this statement."

